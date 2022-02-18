To the Editor:

One of my most vivid memories from being a student at UMF was the passion of my classmates to make the world a better place. For many students, the focus was on a single issue, such as LGBTQ rights. For other students, it was a set of issues with a single cause, such as economic injustice.

This passion for freedom and inclusion was marred by frustration at current policies and procedures. The efforts and aims of liberal institutions were not perceived as progressive as they could be, and did not fully represent those marginalized.

Are Maine Democrats not progressive enough? Then kick us in the pants! The place to start is www.mainedems.org/vote and nominate yourself as a Democratic State Delegate.

Acting as a state delegate is not a mere rubber-stamp function. State delegates play an important role in shaping Democratic Party values and focus. Delegates can propose changes to the Party Platform (the state of our core values), and the Party Charter (how we conduct ourselves).

In this election cycle, the way has opened for more voices to be heard. The progress we’ve made is not enough and must always be extended to all.

William D. Jennings,

Farmington

« Previous

Next »

filed under: