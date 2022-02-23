Husson

BANGOR — The following students have been named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Husson University. Students who make the Dean’s List must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.60 to 3.79 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.

Miranda A. Rossignol of Eddington is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. Mikenzie A. Parker of Jay, Maine is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT) program. Kayla E. Brooks of Monmouth is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT) program. Avery Michael Pomerleau of Monmouth is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science program. Timothy Albert of Turner is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program.

Grace Mary Bachelder of Wayne is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. Colby Garrett Emery of Winthrop is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Financial Management/Master of Business Administration (MBA) program. Natasha Renae Lavigne of Winthrop is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. Lindsay Elaine Letourneau of Winthrop is enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy program.

YCCC

WELLS — York County Community College would like to congratulate Shelby Varney from Turner for being named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. To be on the President’s List, a student must have earned a 4.0 GPA for full-time study. Students on the Dean’s List must have earned a minimum 3.5 GPA for full-time study. Students on the Part-time Dean’s list must haved cumulatively completed 12 credits total and earned a minumum 3.5 GPA for part-time study.

Susquehanna

SELINSGROVE, PA — Katelynn Ladd, of Readfield, was named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Ladd, who is majoring in creative writing and publishing and editing, is a member of the Class of 2024. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

UMaine

The University of Maine recognized 3,101 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the fall 2021 semester. To be eligible for the Full-time Dean’s List, a student must have completed 12 or more calculable credits in the semester and have earned a 3.50 or higher semester GPA.

Students who have part-time status during both the fall and spring semesters of a given academic year are eligible for Part-time Dean’s List. They must have completed 12 or more calculable credits over both terms and have earned a combined GPA in those terms of 3.50 or higher.

Greene: Jenna Boucher, Ethan Gates, Gary Lapointe, Ellery Macgregor, Jaidyn Negley. Leeds: Lily Comeau-Waite, Adreanna Michaud, Ellie Oliver, Ally Ryan, Eryn Ryan, Meg Webber. Livermore: Jonathan Brenner, Abby Castonguay, Drew Delaney, Grace Harmatys. Livermore Falls: Joby Byrd, Riley Mills, Orion Schwab. Turner: Tamra Benson, Mallory Casey, Zach Madison, Oren Shaw, Abigail Varney, Everet Varney. Jay: Hannah Maurais, Emily White.

Fayette: Gabe Fein, Emma Fitzpatrick, Cassidy Shink. Kents Hill: Dana Reynolds. Monmouth: Ben Brooks, Libby Clement, Matt Fox, Kaitlin Hunt, Erin Kennedy, Megan Knowles. Mount Vernon: Katie Gasper. Readfield: Wyatt Cannell, Samantha Cloutier, Christopher Erb, Vincent Scott, Caroline Welch, Lily Welch, Natalie Wicks. Wayne: Katie King. Winthrop: Anna Berkes, Jacob Carter, Kendra Crosby, Phillip Easterbrooks, E. Feeney, Clay Forgue, Allyssa Hickey, Jason Kulinski, Lee Lavoie, Ella Michaud, Mary Milligan, Abby Morin, Nate Scott, Jevin Smith, Camden Tweedie.

UMA

AUGUSTA — University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) Interim President and Provost Joseph Szakas announce the 2021 Fall Semester Full-Time Dean’s List.

To be eligible for the Full-Time Dean’s List, a student must be matriculated in a UMA degree program; complete 12 or more credit hours of 100-level or higher UMA courses (exclusive of pass/fail courses); and earn a semester GPA in these courses of 3.25 to 3.79, with no grade below “C-” in any of these courses.

Katie Bennett, Livermore Falls; Tessa Benson, Leeds; Julian Clements, Greene; Dezirey Durazo, Greene; Drew Greco, Greene; Alex Hurteau, Turner; Ashley Keenan, Greene; April Thrasher, Turner; Kaeti Butterfield, Monmouth; Marc Chamberlain, Winthrop; Caitlin Cram, North Monmouth; Morgan Crocker, Monmouth; Liz Cushing, Readfield; David Jajliardo, Mount Vernon; Beth Larrabee, Monmouth; Nikki MacDonald, Winthrop; Samantha Mott-Titus, Winthrop; Fisher Parker, Winthrop; Kati Reed, Readfield.

