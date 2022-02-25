Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay announces their Friday Take Out Meal Menu. Feb. 25, Mardi Gras Jambalaya with corn bread, creamy cucumber salad with hornets’ nest cake, all for $11. March 4, Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, chili and chocolate chip blondes for dessert for $11. Meals begins serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

FARMINGTON — Fish chowder take out meal, Wednesday, March 02, March 09, March 16, & March 23 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Price: Free —Donations accepted. Fish Chowder Take Out at Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington, Maine. Every Wed. morning the Trinity UMC cooks and special biscuit maker, cook up delicious fresh biscuits and larges pots of fish chowder for the community to enjoy! The take out meal can be picked up at the front door on Wed. at 11:30-12:30 each week through the months of Jan., Feb. and March. Cancellations due to bad weather will be announce on WKTJ and channels 6 & 8 . Please feel free to come and enjoy helping us some day. We really enjoy seeing the familiar faces each year. Donations are always appreciated to help us with our mission work in the local community. We look forward to seeing you soon! Thank you for your generosity and support for the last 25+ years.

Senior College

FARMINGTON — Registration is now open for Gold Leaf spring term membership and courses online at www.goldleafinstitute.org . Offerings include both online and in-person activities. Gold LEAF is a member run organization promoting life-long learning. Membership is open to anyone 50 and older and their spouse/partner regardless of age. Our offerings include both online courses and in-person activities. Don’t forget that you must sign up for membership each new term. ​

With our on-line Zoom classes, you can enjoy learning right from the comfort of your easy chair. It’s simple.

You don’t need a Zoom account and you don’t have to download the Zoom app. You get the link for the class right in your email. Click on the link and off you go. Additionally, you will receive a link to watch the recorded class again. If you miss the class, you will have the opportunity to view it later. COVID19 Policies: We will be following the current UMF guidelines for on-campus courses. Current protocols can be found at https://www.umf.maine.edu/return/. Learn without stress, tests, credits, and prerequisites. We invite everyone over 50 to our website, www.goldleafinstitute.org, to view the course catalog for the fall term.

