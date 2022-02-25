CANTON — Fire Chief Jason Vaughan told selectmen Thursday that the town should consider replacing its 1989 tanker truck “sooner than later, if we can.”

It was purchased six to eight years ago, he said, and the Fire Department has had several problems with it on recent calls.

It shut down completely in Livermore due to electrical issues, he said, and there were mechanical problems two years ago when repairs cost upward of $3,000 and some parts were obsolete.

Vaughan said he hasn’t found any used tankers that aren’t “old like what we have.” There is a company in Wisconsin with a new 2,000-gallon tanker for $264,000 and a 3,000-gallon tanker for $284,000, but they aren’t available until October and December, he said.

Board Chairman Russell Adams said he will speak to the Budget Committee next week about possibly buying a new tanker.

In other business, Town Clerk Carol Buzzell said no one has applied for part-time code enforcement officer. Selectmen accepted Scott Mills’ resignation Jan. 13 and advertised the position shortly afterward.

Selectman Carole Robbins said she thought the biggest problem in filling the job is the person must be a licensed plumbing inspector.

In another resignation, Treasurer Vernice Boyce left the position Feb. 10 but gave no reason in her letter to the town.

Buzzell said Boyce “could still be a deputy treasurer.”

Selectmen voted to appoint Buzzell as interim treasurer until their next meeting on March 10 and Boyce will be asked about possibly being deputy treasurer.

Nomination papers for election to town offices will be available Friday at the Town Office. Two selectmen and a Planning Board member will be elected, each for three-year terms, in balloting at the Town Office on June 14.

Selectman Brian Keene said he will not seek re-election. Selectman Scotty Kilbreth did not comment about his plans. Both terms expire June 30.

The Planning Board seat has been vacant about two years, Robbins said.

