REGION — Hotel Rumford (9-1) retained the top spot in the MV Rec Basketball League and dropped Archies, Inc. (8-3) into 3rd place, with a 72-66 victory. The Hotel took a 10 point lead right away, which grew to 20 points in the second half before an attempted comeback was thwarted. Although both teams had a few players missing, Hotel’s top scorer, Tom Danylik, was a force for the victors with 37 points (6 threes) and got help from Brad Marshall and Kevin Prevost with 12 points each. Kindle Bonsall led Archies with 24 points, Glen Dubois added 18 (5 threes) and Ryan Savage had 10 more.

Smart Care PT (8-2) maintained 2nd place with a 86-64 win over Jay (1-10, 7th place). Cody St Germain was top lead scorer for the winners with 34 points, Nick St Germain had 26 and Jeremy St Germain had 14. Jay was led by Danny Kuklinski with 17 points and Yussef Abow with 15.

The Cannatopia Runners (4-6) had a bye for the week and are now in 4th place. Meanwhile, Horrace Mann Insurance is now 3-7, 5th place, with a 108-83 shootout win over The Thunder (3-8, 6th place). Jonah Sautter hit 10 threes and had 34 points for Horrace Mann, followed by DJ Douglas with 30 points (7 threes), Jake Bessey 22 and Gavin Hebert 10. The Thunder’s Will Bean was their leader with 24 points, while Riley Flynn had 17 (3 threes), Keegan Davis 11 and Draven Finnegan 10.

