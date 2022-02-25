Franklin County Animal Shelter, 50 Industry Road, Farmington, 207-778-2638. Here are this week’s Pets of the Week.

Pierre, Male: Oh, hi there. My name is Pierre. I am a shy and timid dude who is still adjusting to my new surroundings here at the shelter. I get along well with the other cat social cats here.

Murray, Hound Mix, Male, 6 to 7 Years: Meet Murray! This sweet old man hound is looking for an understanding home who will help continue with his training and also help him develop confidence around new people and other animals. Murray would like to do a me et and greet with your current dog to see if they can be friends.

Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Please keep in mind, most of our animals come to us with very little information on what’s happened to them before they arrived here. All of our dogs and cats are wonderful in their own unique way, but we can only attest to behavior we’ve witnessed during their stay here at the shelter. When adopting an animal from us, be sure to ask for advice on how best to introduce him/her to his/her new environment to ensure the health, happiness, and safety of your new pet and any existing pets you may have—and then follow that advice. With a little time, patience, and wisdom, every shelter animal has the potential to be a loyal fur-ever friend!

« Previous

Next »

filed under: