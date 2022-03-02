LIVERMORE FALLS – Western Maine Family Health Center welcomes Tabitha Sagner, licensed clinical social worker, to the practice this February. She brings a wide range of experience from work in long term care, outpatient care, and school settings.

Tabitha obtained both her master’s degree in Social Work, and her bachelor’s in Social Work, from the University of Maine in Orono. She has clinical experience working with patients of all ages. Most recently, Tabitha has been working in a local school system and providing behavioral health services to children and their families. She will be a tremendous asset to the Livermore Falls practice.

Tabitha joins family nurse practitioners Joline Sage, Cecile Sullivan-Rohrbach, and Michelle Sweetser, as well as psychiatric nurse practitioner Theresa Rush. HealthReach clinicians offer medical and behavioral health services to patients of all ages. Since its founding in 1987, the Western Maine Family Health Center has served the people of Livermore Falls and Livermore, as well as Canton, Fayette, Hartford, Jay, Sumner, Chesterville, Farmington, New Sharon, Wilton, and nearby towns.

Western Maine Family Health Center is a part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a group of twelve Federally Qualified Health Centers located across Central and Western Maine. Dedicated clinicians deliver high quality medical and behavioral healthcare to citizens from 9 of Maine’s 16 counties. To ensure access for everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare, and major insurance providers. In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to both uninsured and underinsured residents. Assistance is available for applications to programs that help with the cost of your healthcare and medications, including the Health Insurance Marketplace.

