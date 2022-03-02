LIVERMORE — Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller told selectmen Tuesday night that he met with representatives of Androscoggin Savings Bank to discuss financing capital improvements projects, including a new firetruck.

Miller met with bank Vice President of Government Finance John Simko and Vice President of Business and Government Service Officer Lena Hann earlier in the day.

“They caught wind we’re looking at purchasing a new firetruck,” Miller said. “We had a general discussion. We want to explore our options.”

The bank offers a municipal lease option, he said.

“We’ve raised $200,000,” Miller said. “Are looking at raising, appropriating another $100,000 at town meeting this year. We don’t know what the price is going to be, let’s see what that option looks like. You want to keep your options open.”

“We did that with the last Volvo (purchased for the Highway Department),” Selectperson Scott Richmond said. “We looked into it heavily. We all got nervous when they said the word lease. It is actually a loan.”

“There are benefits,” Miller said. “No lawyer is needed.”

As a commissioner on the Maine Municipal Bond Bank, Simko is a tremendous resource, Miller said.

There have been concerns about what asphalt and diesel costs will be, Miller noted. The board will need to decide if it wants to hold off or speed up projects, he added.

Potential capital improvement projects discussed include lack of space at the town office/fire station complex, no running water at the transfer station, and an undersized highway garage.

“The chimney is falling over,” highway foreman Roger Ferland said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture “has some very competitive matching grants as far as getting some monies,” Miller said. Another possible source is about $238,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds Livermore will receive, he noted. The federal money may be used to mitigate COVID-19 procedures such as being able to maintain 6 feet of social distancing at the town office, he added.

“You’re going to have to make a decision probably this year on what to do with that money,” Miller stressed.

