FARMINGTON — The 2022 Fire and Ice Festival is being held for the first time since 2019.

Events will include movie screenings, wagon and sleigh rides, a hay maze, sledding, cookie decorating, tubing and dog sledding all along Front Street in Farmington.

All of the events are free excluding dog sledding, which will cost $5 per person and requires sign up upon arrival.

John Moore of Narrow Gauge Cinemas said he is looking forward to running the festival since it was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are ready to let loose, have some fun and hopefully be outside and safe,” Moore said.

Moore added that he hopes the festival shines some light amid the “doom and gloom” of world events.

Narrow Gauge Cinema will be showing three screenings of Encanto and Sing II each, which are free to the public.

The schedule is as follows:

• 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. — Screenings of Encanto and Sing II at Narrow Gauge Cinema.

• 12:00-3 p.m. — Wagon rides near the Better Living Center, sponsored by Farmington Farmers Union.

• 12-3 p.m. — Sleigh rides, near the Narrow Gauge Drive-in.

• 12-3 p.m. — Hay maze, sponsored by Treeline Landscaping

• 12-3 p.m. — Snow sledding by the University of Maine at Farmington athletic fields.

• 12-3 p.m. — Warming fire pits, sponsored by the Better Living Center.

• 12-3 p.m. — Cookie decorating.

• 12-3 p.m. — Tubing park at the Franklin Savings Bank steps, sponsored by Taylor Construction

• 12:30-2:30 p.m. — Dog sled rides.

More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/461250879063609.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: