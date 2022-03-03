LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a license for a fifth medical marijuana retail store.

Roger Moulton of Livermore Falls plans to open The Local Joint at 7 Baldwin St. It had previously been part of 6 Wheeler St., his home, in the former Nazarene Church. He is a registered caregiver and has a medical marijuana cultivation operation in part of the building and made a separate space and a separate entrance to the store.

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week and closed Sundays, Moulton told selectmen.

He plans to or has installed a carbon filter and wax melts for odor control in the store and plans to install an odor mitigation system for the grow operation in October, according to his application.

He is looking to open March 15 or early April, he said.

Selectmen have 15 days from approval to issue a written license, if they find the plan complies with the town’s medical marijuana establishment ordinance.

Town Manager Amanda Allen said Moulton has been very patient throughout the approval process.

In other matters:

• Budget Committee Chairman Tom Barker said the committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Town Office.

• There will be no Planning Board meeting in March.

• Nomination papers for a two-year selectman’s seat held by Ernie Souther, and a three-year selectman’s seat held by Jeff Bryant will be available Friday at the Town Office. Nomination papers will also be available for a three-year seat for a Regional School Unit 73 director. Lenia Coates holds that position. Papers are due at the Town Office by April 13.

• Selectmen will continue reviewing the 2022-23 municipal budget at 6:30 p.m. March 15 at the Town Office. They would like to have it finalized by April 1 so the warrant can be prepared for a June 14 town meeting vote at the polls.

• A fire substation committee will meet at 6 p.m. March 24 at the Fire Station.

