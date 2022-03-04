WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies: Week of Feb. 23
Teams: Mines in the Gutter 108-60, Just One More 105-63, Living on a Spare 102-66, Bowling Belles 90-78, Wreckin Balls 82-86, Designs by Darlene 78-90, Got the Splits 54-114, Coffee Beans 45-123. Games: Cecile Willett 173, Vicky Kinsey 173, Natasha Richard 172, Lynn Chellis 162, Kay Seefeldt 159, Carol North 156, Jolene Luce 153, Rocell Marcellino 149
Series: Natasha Richard 447, Lynn Chellis 442, Cecile Willett 439, Vicky Kinsey 424, Jolene Luce 421, Rocell Marcellino 411, Kelly Couture 385 Carol North 372.
Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Feb 22
Men’s High Game scratch: Lee Nile 206, Tony White 200, John Gregoire 200
Mens High Series scratch: Tony White 562, Lee Nile 548, John Gregoire 518
Mens High Game handicap: Frank Cushman 248, John Gregoire 227, Lee Nile 225
Mens High Series handicap: Frank Cushman 662, Tony White 631, Lee Nile 605
Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 211, Cathy Walton 172, Cleo Barker 151
Women’s High Series scratch: Mariah Barden 603, Cleo Barker 426, Cathy Walton 413
Women High Game handicap: Mariah Barden 248, Cathy Walton 239, Cleo Barker 220
