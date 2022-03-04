Franklin County Animal Shelter, 50 Industry Road, Farmington, 207-778-2638. Their lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. They are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule. They would love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Please keep in mind, most of our animals come to us with very little information on what’s happened to them before they arrived here. All of our dogs and cats are wonderful in their own unique way, but we can only attest to behavior we’ve witnessed during their stay here at the shelter. When adopting an animal from us, be sure to ask for advice on how best to introduce him/her to his/her new environment to ensure the health, happiness, and safety of your new pet and any existing pets you may have—and then follow that advice. With a little time, patience, and wisdom, every shelter animal has the potential to be a loyal fur-ever friend!

Sean, 1 to 3 Years, Male: Oh, hi there. My name is Sean. I’m a shy guy when it comes to people. I get along well with other cat social cats.

Leah, 4 Years, Female, Cattle Dog/Shepherd Mix: Meet Leah! This sweet and outgoing girl loves being outside and going for long walks. According to her previous home she is good with children but would do best as an only pet.

