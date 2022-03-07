SEVEN PONDS TOWNSHIP — An Otis man was seriously injured Saturday afternoon when he crashed his snowmobile while attempting to jump a steep embankment, according to officials.

Cody Hadlock, 30, was backcountry snowmobiling with friends at about 3:30 p.m. in a remote area north of Rangeley when he crashed and suffered serious injuries to his back and legs, according to Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Warden Service.

Hadlock’s friends used an emergency locator beacon device to notify rescue workers that help was needed, and game wardens were able to use the signal coordinates to travel by snowmobile to the scene of the crash, Latti wrote in an email.

When rescuers arrived, they determined a LifeFlight of Maine helicopter was needed to remove Hadlock, who was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

The Eustis and Rangeley fire rescue departments, NorthStar EMS ambulance and U.S. Border Patrol also responded to the crash.

This incident remained under investigation Monday, according to Latti.

