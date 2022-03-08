EUSTIS — A log cabin being rebuilt about 6 miles in the woods burned to the ground either Monday night or Tuesday morning at 271 Barnard Pond Road, Fire Rescue Chief Sprague Wise said Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a report of fire at about 7 a.m.

When Fire Rescue Lt. Don Grondin arrived the structure was destroyed, Wise said.

The out-of-state owners were in the process of having the large camp rebuilt. It had burned about a year ago, he said.

Firefighters worked to put out the hot spots. A pile of logs for the cabin was still burning, he said.

Four firefighters and four builders assisted. They cut a hole in the ice to draft water and used a handline to help put out the fire.

State fire investigators were on the scene Tuesday trying to determine a cause.

Nobody was at the house when the fire started. No one was injured.

There is no electricity to the building and the generator was off, Wise said. The batteries for the solar power system had not been connected, he said.

The structure was insured. The owners were on the way to Eustis on Tuesday afternoon.

The cause remained under investigation, Wise said.

