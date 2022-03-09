FARMINGTON — Franklin County Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong said he will not seek reelection on Nov. 8.

“My time is up Dec. 31 and I am not going to be running again,” the Republican said Wednesday.

Franklin County Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong will not seek reelection to a fourth term. He was first elected in November 2010. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal file

“My health isn’t good,” he said. “I am trying to finish out my term.”

Barker said he wants someone else to serve the people of District 3.

“People need help,” he said. “I felt I was the one that needed to help them. I have worked for the people all of my life.”

Barker was the county’s Emergency Management Agency director for about 13 years, resigning Dec. 31, 2003. He saw the county and its residents through the 1998 Ice Storm, being away from home for 72 hours at a time to make sure people were cared for and in shelters if needed.

He also served for 47 years as a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy.

Barker was first elected in November 2010 and began his first term as a commissioner on Jan. 1, 2011. He represents District 3 towns, including Carrabassett Valley, Eustis, Industry, New Vineyard, Rangeley, Strong and Weld, plus a number of plantations and townships.

Freeman Township residents Robert S. Carlton, a Republican, and Elizabeth A. Listowich, a Democrat, have submitted papers to have their names on the ballot for the June 14 state primary election.

