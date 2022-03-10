FARMINGTON — Selectmen Tuesday, March 8, approved the transfer of a marijuana license and appointed Troy D. Luther Sr. to three town committees.

Luther will serve one-year terms as an associate member on the Conservation Commission and an alternate on the Planning Board. He was also appointed to a three-year seat on the Recreation Committee.

Selectman Scott Landry asked if Luther was a registered voter.

“No,” Selectman Matthew Smith said. “He pays property taxes, lives here.”

Landry noted he has seen that Luther’s vehicle has Vermont plates.

“He’s been here a while,” Smith said and suggested Luther be reminded about changing the plates.

The adult use marijuana license was transferred to Charles “Chad” Crandall, owner of Blue Sky Labs at 361 Wilton Road.

“It’s a basic license transfer,” Crandall said prior to the vote. When asked, he said he currently has 10 licenses.

“Jacob Anjelakis had a license for an adult marijuana store by the bridge,” Code Enforcement’s Steven Kaiser said Wednesday morning. “Crandall bought it.”

Blue Sky Labs is located in the former Family Dollar facility. Crandall told selectmen at the Dec. 28, 2021, meeting the purchase was to create a campus, be more efficient.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: