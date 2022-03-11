JAY — A Regional School Unit 73 director told board members Thursday that her children told her there has been “massive bullying” of students since face masks were made optional Wednesday.

“I have four children in the schools,” Brandi Galgano of Jay said, “and they did come back the past two days saying there is massive bullying going on.”

The school board voted unanimously Tuesday to make face masks optional in the district, which includes Livermore, Livermore Falls and Jay. The change from mandatory masking to prevent spreading COVID-19 to optional masking became effective Wednesday.

Before school started Wednesday, Galgano said she told her children that some students will choose to wear masks. “That is what an option is for,” she said. If they see bullying they could either stand up or tell someone, she said she advised them.

“I have a student who decided to keep the mask on,” Galgano said.

“You don’t know how this is all playing out,” she said.

“I believe the schools are well aware, but it sounds like a lot of kids are being picked on, nicknames, shoved,” Galgano said. “I don’t like hearing this. I think it’s coming from all district schools.”

She suggested a letter be sent to parents about the situation and remind them to speak to their children about respecting choice.

“Some kids choose to wear a mask to feel safe, to protect a family member at home,” Galgano said. “It’s their choice” and people need to respect that, she said.

“I am getting really sick of the whole bullying situation,” she added.

Director Lynn Ouellette of Jay said she was contacted by a parent concerned that her children could be bullied if they were to wear masks. “I answered her that the administrators, the staff are aware,” she said.

Spruce Mountain High School Principal TJ Plourde told the board the change went well there.

“The students were energized, there was a lot of giggling as kids walked through the doors,” he said.

Spruce Mountain Middle School Principal Caroline “Carrie” Luce said, “A number of students approached me with ‘So that’s what you look like.'”

Luce was hired as principal in June 2020 and Wednesday was the first day she did not wear a mask in the school.

Board Chairman Robert Staples opened the Thursday’s meeting, saying, “It’s good to see everyone’s faces tonight.”

A few board members chose to wear masks during the meeting.

