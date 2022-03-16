CHESTERVILLE — Municipal elections will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Town Office, 409 Dutch Gap Road. The town meeting is 7 p.m. Monday at the Town Office.

There are two three-year positions and a one-year seat available for the Board of Selectpersons, plus a three-year term for the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors.

Sandra Gilbert-Lord is seeking the one-year selectperson seat.

Dorothy “Dee” Robinson is running for the RSU 9 position. Both are unopposed.

Selectpersons John Archer and Tiffany Estabrook are seeking re-election to their three-year seats. Tim LeSiege who holds the one-year position is seeking a longer term.

The three recently responded to questions regarding their candidacy. Those questions and their answers are below.

Why are you seeking another term?

“I am seeking another term on the Chesterville Select Board so that I can help where I can,” Archer said. “I like being involved with the town operations.”

Estabrook said, “I enjoy serving our community. We have grown in a good direction and I’d love to continue to be able to be a part of our future. I am an optimist, and I’m still here. I will continue to bring a strong voice to the table, should the citizens want me to be that voice. I have an amazing support system at home and professionally which encourages me to continue to fight the good fight.”

LeSiege said, “After serving the town for a year, and working to ensure that our road maintenance and salary adjustments be addressed, I want to be there to follow through. I spearheaded the effort to put a road construction package determined by the Road Foreman and the Highway Committee out to bid prior to the town meeting so that the voters would know exactly what roads were on the list, exactly what treatment is being done and the costs of doing them.

“This was done rather than set a price and determine the work sometime in the summer,” he continued. “Our Highway Committee did a great job doing the roads survey and put a lot of hard work into bringing our data up to date. We know their process worked because it agreed very nicely with a report the road foreman did. I’d like to see this process through. I chose to run for a three-year seat because a one-year seat seems so temporary. I’d like to make that bigger commitment to the Town.”

What do you consider the most pressing issue(s) facing the town and how would you address (them)?

“The most pressing issues facing the town, in my opinion, are getting the roads repaired, keeping our equipment safe and operational, improving communications with our committees and boards, and keeping our taxes in check,” Archer said.

Estabrook said, “Finding the balance between necessary growth/change and being fiscally responsible. Increases in spending have to be reasonable and also sustainable.

“The current board has been working all year on a number of issues that are affecting all of Maine’s cities and towns,” LeSiege said. “These issues include providing appropriate compensation to attract, hire and keep qualified and quality employees, addressing aging pavements, general road maintenance, and the overall welfare of the town.

“No one wants to raise taxes, I understand that,” he noted. “Without proper and competitive wages, one can’t attract qualified employees, and in some cases can’t attract employees period.”

“My goal this past year, and for this upcoming year if elected again, is to make sure our taxpayers have a clear understanding of the needs and a clear understanding of the costs up front and before the town meeting so they can make an informed decision,” he said.

What qualifications would/do you bring to the position?

In addition to three years on the Select Board, Archer has been a member of Chesterville Fire Department for 34 years, holding many positions from Captain to Fire Chief. He is assistant fire chief.

Estabrook has served six years on the Select Board, five years on the county budget committee, served on the Regional School Unit 9 strategic planning committee, and was part of the group negotiating a better deal for the CMP corridor.

“I have been an advocate for broadband expansion in Chesterville,” she noted. “Call me crazy, I have a passion for and love municipal government.”

LeSiege has spent the last 32 years volunteering with a number of nonprofits, serving in leadership roles for at least 31.

“I am currently serving as the president of the United Volunteers of Maine and was an organizing and charter member of this organization in 2007,” he said. “I am also the director of Maine Aviation Career Education Camp South. Beyond my time volunteering, I have worked at Maine Department of Transportation since 1989 and am in my 16th year as the aviation engineer overseeing state and local projects at Maine’s FAA funded GA airports.”

Please share a bit about yourself and how long you have lived in Chesterville.

Archer is married, has three children and three grandsons. He grew up working on his family’s dairy farm in town and works at Lifemade, ,formally Jarden’s, in East Wilton.

Archer is a member of the Chesterville Historical Society.

“My hobbies include hunting, bowling and gardening,” he noted.

Estabrook was born and raised in Farmington. She and her husband moved to Chesterville in 2009 or 2010. She is the mother of four boys.

“I am a huge sports fan, football is my first love,” Estabrook said. “Thanks to coach Bessey, basketball is a close second.”

She said she loves animals, horseback riding/showing, and many outdoor activities. She also enjoys traveling when she can, knitting, playing cards and yard sales.

LeSiege has lived in Maine since about 1967, is a 1984 graduate of Greely High School and has a Bachelor of Science degree in surveying engineering from UMaine-Orono (1988). His wife grew up in Chesterville, moved away and they moved to town in December 2016. Together they have five children and six grandchildren.

“My hobbies — motorcycle riding, hunting, fishing, camping, golf, pool, haunted house building, being Santa, collecting dragons and cooking with my wife,” LeSiege said.

