FARMINGTON — The Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is once again offering health career scholarships. The scholarships will be presented to students in need of financial assistance who reside in Franklin County, as well as in Livermore Falls and Livermore, and are pursuing careers in the health care field.
To be eligible, the applications must be completed and returned by May 1 and are open to graduating seniors as well as adults. Applicants must also have been accepted to a school of their choice by that date.
Scholarship award recipients will be awarded $500 following the successful completion of the first semester of post-secondary school.
For more information or to receive an application, contact Human Resources at Franklin Memorial Hospital at 779-2636.
