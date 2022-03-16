ORONO — University of Maine Early College summer course registration is open, with over 50 online courses available to high school students tuition-free. Qualified high school students can earn up to 12 college credits per year at UMaine and its regional campus in Machias.

Early College students have access to world-class faculty at Maine’s flagship university and only Carnegie R1 top-tier research institution.

UMaine’s flexible summer schedule includes online and live courses, and several unique on-site experiences summarized below:

Live and online classes May 9–Aug. 19: UMaine has a long history of being a leader in supporting Early College programming. Classes are taught by expert faculty and many meet general education requirements of the University of Maine System, as well as the majority of colleges nationwide. Students statewide will benefit from the flexibility and variety of online and live Early College courses offered this summer.

INT 188 (Introduction to Integrated Science and Career Exploration) July 18–Aug. 12: INT 188 is a three-credit course that involves lecture and laboratory instruction in data collection and analysis; measuring and graphing techniques; scientific writing; and evidence-based thinking.

It includes group work, a research project, a career-planning assignment focusing on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields – which entails informational interviews with industry leaders – and a final Research Symposium at the end of the course. The 4-week course will have three location options: Orono, Machias or the Hutchinson Center in Belfast.

Outdoor Leadership Experience Aug. 8–17: Students will attend an intensive 10-day training at UMaine’s 4-H Camp and Learning Center at Bryant Pond. Students will earn four University of Maine credits through a series of two courses: KPE 207 (Wilderness First Aid) and KPE 265 (Outdoor and Adventure Activities). Students will also become certified in CPR and wilderness first aid. This residential program is limited to 10 students. Room and board is $725.

Registration online at explorec.maine.edu. Interested students and parents are encouraged to contact Kari Suderley, director of Early College Programs, 207.581.8024; [email protected] or Christy Alley, director of Early College at Machias, 207.255.1268; [email protected] to learn more about the application process. Applications are due 1 week prior to course start dates.

