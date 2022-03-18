REGION— All of the top 4 seeds will play in the upcoming semifinals of the Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League, as Smartcare PT (bye), Hotel Rumford, Archies, Inc and Horrace Mann move on.

In a game played earlier in the week (Wednesday eve as opposed to the normal Sunday), Archies (10-3) survived a battle with The Thunder, 83-73, although it was much closer throughout the game. Archies top scorers were Owen Jones 22 points (5 threes), Eric Berry 20, Kindle Bonsal 17 and Glen Dubois 14 (4 threes). The Thunder had 4 players in double figures, Will Bean 23 points (3 threes), Draven Finnegan 13 (3 threes), Taylor Pellitier 11 and Keegan Davis 10.

On Sunday, Horace Mann (5-8) outlasted Cannatopia Runners (4-9), 92-82, in high energy game. Horace Mann got their main scoring from Marshall Evens with 49 points and DJ Douglas 22 (3 threes). Jake Bessey and Tyrese Johnson helped out with 10 points each. Cannatopia was led by Hunter Meeks with 25 points, Eric Gemelli 14, Juan Agramarte 12 and Zack Broadway 11.

Lastly, Hotel Rumford (11-2) pounded Jay (1-11) in the second half and cruised to a 98-64 victory. The game was a close Hotel led 42-40 game at halftime. Hotel Rumford had plenty of output from Tom Danylik with 39 points (3 threes), Eric Canwell 22 (4 threes), Robby Babb 21and Craig Milledge 10. Jay’s Dan Kuklinski had 15 points, Jake Turner 13, and Zane Armandi 11.

