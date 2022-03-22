RUMFORD – Mikayla Burse, daughter of Michael and Amanda Burse of Rumford, a senior at Mountain Valley High School, has been selected to receive the 2022 Principal’s Award, according to Principal Thomas Danylik.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

Danylik said, “Mikayla exemplifies what we value most in our students at Mountain Valley High School. She is safe, respectful, responsible and involved.”

As an active member of the Mountain Valley community, she has taken many Honors and Advanced Placement classes. She was involved in soccer and was chosen as the captain her senior year. She is State President of the National Honor Society.

Mikayla is active also in the Fall Play, Spring Musical, School Newspaper and the Student Equity Committee.

“She is an outstanding young lady who cares about her school, peers and community,” said Danylik.

The MPA recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of ten $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler. Mr. McGowan and Mr. Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the Association. Mikayla and Mr. Danylik will attend a Live Virtual Award Ceremony on Friday, April 1 at 11 a.m.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 140 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association, which represents Maine’s school administrators.

filed under: