ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a free webinar about gardening with pollinators in mind, 6–7:30 p.m. on April 13.

“Planting for Pollinators” will offer practical tips for gardeners on ways to provide food, habitat and water resources for pollinators to help address the decline in insect, native bee and bird species. UMaine Extension horticulture professional Kate Garland will also focus on native plants and best landscape management practices.

Maine is home to more than 270 native bees and a diverse array of other key pollinator species from iridescent beetles to innocent wasps. Declines of insects, native bees, and birds are well-documented and habitat loss is a significant driver of those declines. Garland will offer practical tips for gardeners to be able to provide food, habitat and water resources to stem this decline. Garland will offer a special focus on native plants and weave in best landscape management practices as well.

The webinar is free; registration is required. Register on the event webpage: https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/planting-for-pollinators/

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sharon Paradis, 207.834.3905 or 800.287.1421 (in Maine); [email protected]

