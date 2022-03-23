LIVERMORE — Spruce Mountain Primary School is looking for incoming kindergarten students and they are serious about it. So much that they have even drawn up a “Wanted” poster!

If you have a child that will be five years old on or before October 15, 2022, bring them down to the “Kindergarten Round Up,” at Spruce Mountain Primary School, 107 Gibbs Mill Rd. in Livermore. Please call 897-3355 to schedule an appointment for either Thursday, April 7 or Friday, April 8 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Incoming kindergarten student will meet the kindergarten teachers, be screened for speech, language, fine and gross motor assessment and take the Brigance kindergarten readiness test.

As the wanted poster says, “Worried about that varmint, Covid 19? We have rounded up a posse to take the necessary precautions so we can protect your kin and our staff as laid out in the governor’s plan.”

