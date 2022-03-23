LIVERMORE — At the North Livermore Baptist Church March 20 service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited.

The hymns that were sung was “Wonderful Grace of Jesus”, “Grace Greater than Our Sin” and “I Believe in a Hill Called Mount Calvary”. The service was concluded with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “Jesus the Messiah” and reading the scriptures from Luke 9:18-20. Pastor Bonnie began explaining how people refer to Jesus, who they think He is. But, also, there are those who don’t think too much about Him.

Pastor Bonnie explained in the Bible, that the Jewish people were waiting on a Messiah to come and save their land. Throughout the Old Testament, Jesus was spoken of, not by name, but He was there, as the people of that time was waiting on someone to come and rescue them and the world.

Some of the things that we, as believers know, is that the Bible describes Jesus as being the divine Son of God. Jesus is God in the flesh. He is the second part of the Trinity, the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. All one God in three persons. We also know that Jesus was the perfect sacrifice to conquer sin and death for all people.

He shed His blood on the cross, His perfect blood so all could come to know Him personally and be given the free gift of salvation. Jesus was sinless and became sin just so He could save us from Hell. We know that Jesus rose again from the dead.

On the third day, He rose from the grave to show us and Satan that He has overcome death and believing in Him would grant us eternal life. As believers, we know that because of Jesus’ resurrection, life doesn’t end at the grave.

Life will continue forever in His presence. Jesus will also return for His own and that all people will be judged. Everyone will stand in His presence and be judged, those who accepted Him will be allowed to live eternally with Him and those who rejected Him will be judged and be sent to Hell.

We must all put our faith in Jesus that is of the scriptures, Jesus, the Son of God. We must seek Him out in God’s Word, the Bible. There are many eye witnesses that will show you the way to Him. We, as believers, need to proclaim Jesus. We must be willing to tell others about Jesus and what the Bible tells us about Him.

We need to continue to tell others about His saving grace and all about the cross, death, and resurrection. As followers of Christ, we know that Jesus is more than a rabbi, He is more than a conqueror, He is the Messiah, who came, lived, died, and resurrected to conquer sin and death for all people who reach out and repent of their sins.

Jesus is compassionate to others, He delivers miracles to those who are in need, Jesus supplies in abundance to those who believe, and He satisfies all our needs. He is our protector, our mentor, our guide, our advocate in the eyes of God, the Anointed One, Jesus is so many things to those who follow Him in this world.

Jesus is the Messiah, He is anointed as a priest – He intercedes for us with God, He is anointed as a prophet – leading us in the truth, and He is anointed as King – He reigns over all that will someday give an account to Him of their life.

Jesus is a once and for all experience of salvation to the lost, He is the saving grace we all need. We, as Christians, anoint Jesus as King of our lives when we seek repentance for our sins and He makes us His children.

Announcements listed in the bulletin was that the congregation will be collecting any kind of dry pasta for the Food Pantry in the month of March. We are collecting for America for Christ offering for the month of March. If there is snow on the roof, do not park by the side of the church. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday’s from 9 a.m. to noon. When there is no school due to the weather, Pastor Bonnie will not be in the office and all events of that day will be cancelled.

