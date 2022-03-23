DIXFIELD — Regional School Unit 56 directors agreed Tuesday that a $13.37 million budget for 2022-23 would be acceptable.

It is $402,665 more than this year’s $12.97 million, Superintendent Pam Doyen said during the workshop at Dirigo High School in Dixfield. It’s a 3.01% increase from this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

She said the district will receive $7.29 million from the state, which is $799,242 more than this fiscal year.

“So, that’s just slightly less than $800,000 of additional state funding that we’ll be receiving over the current school year,” she said.

Canton’s share of the budget would increase 6.32%, while Carthage’s would drop 8.61%, Dixfield ‘s would drop 6.57% and Peru’s would drop 4.90%.

Budget increases include: 2% or 2.5% raises for most groups; an estimated 10% more for health insurance; $3,800 for the school budget audit, $10,022 for building insurance; and $20,585 for gas or diesel fuel.

“I’m OK at the 3.1% and hoping that the 10% that’s a placeholder right now for medical insurance comes in lower as it has in the last couple of years,” Director Natalie Sneller of Canton said.

Directors Angela Varnum of Dixfield and Angela Cushman of Peru said they agreed on the budget increase. “I think 3.1% is a viable place to start at,” Cushman said.

Director Bruce Ross of Dixfield said he also was comfortable with the 3.1%. “I mean, anyone can look out there and see what the price of fuel is, and everyone has seen their electricity bills go up,” he said.

In other business, the board approved the purchase of a new bus in the fall.

Kenny Robbins, director of building, grounds and transportation, said it will replace a 2007 one that has 244,380 miles on the odometer.

Doyen said Wednesday that the state will pay 68.53% of the cost.

