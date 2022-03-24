Mt. Blue High School students Emily Hammond and Jack Cramer present and operate Blue Crew 6153’s team-built robot, Whiplash, at the Regional School Unit 9 Board of Director’s Tuesday, March 22, meeting. The Blue Crew was there to celebrate their success at the New England Pine Tree District Event held mid March in Waterville, where they won the Chairman’s Award. Richard Wilde, pictured holding two balls used for the robot, said this year’s Blue Crew team members were the best cohort yet; a “very special group of kids.” Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal
From left, Spruce Mountain students Ava Coates and Lily Bailey present the Blue Crew 6153 robotics team’s successes to the Regional School Unit 9 Board of Directors at the board’s Tuesday, March 22, meeting. The Blue Crew was coming off their win of the Chairman’s Award at the New England Pine Tree District Event held mid March in Waterville with the help of advisor Richard Wilde, pictured holding the banner alongside Mt. Blue High School student Emily Hammond. Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal