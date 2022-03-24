CHESTERVILLE — Voters at town meeting Monday night, March 21, approved budget articles, one of two proposed ordinances, and naming the town office for David Archer.

The approved 2022 budget of $1.42 million is 29 percent above this year’s spending plan of $1.1 million. Those figures do not include taxes for Franklin County and Regional School Unit 9.

Many of the 49 articles drew questions, comments and disagreement from residents. More than 70 residents attended at least part of the meeting.

Selectperson Guy Iverson identified David Archer as the person voters were asked to dedicate and name the town office building for. The town office is located in the town hall.

“We should have been notified, been able to come up with a list of names,” resident Craig Stickney said.

“David has served this town for 30 years, deserves recognition,” Iverson said. It’s hard to serve three years as a selectperson, Archer served 30-40 years, he noted.

“I didn’t know about this, I love Dave,” resident Josette Billian said. She asked what was going to be done with the name, was it going on a marquis out front.

Iverson brought out a sign, said he had paid for it when asked.

“Some other people deserve attention,” one resident said.

“I think the spirit is great, some input from residents would have been good,” resident Edward Hastings IV said. “You spoke about [Archer’s] work as a selectman. He is a very longtime member of the fire department, stepped into the role of fire chief in his 80s.” If 10 names were put out there his might have been the name chosen, he noted. “Thank you Dave for your service regardless of how the vote turns out.”

One resident suggested getting a plaque with a name added to it each year.

Resident Ira Hall noted the number of articles still to consider that could affect the town.

“I don’t know why we have to fight about this, it is just a name on the town office,” he said. “One doesn’t exclude another, I don’t see how we can get it wrong.”

Hall called the question. There were 29 in favor and 21 opposed. Archer received a round of applause.

The Fire Department Ordinance was approved. Selectperson Tiffany Estabrook said it was a housekeeping issue dating back to the 1980s when the department was formed, was brought to voters at the request of the fire chief.

“This is an example of the board looking in the rearview mirror instead of looking forward,” Hastings said.

The Site Plan Review Ordinance was an addendum to the town warrant, caused by a computer glitch when the warrant was originally saved, Selectperson Tim LeSiege said. It was defeated by a 39-to-25 vote.

A few years ago it was voted to reduce standards to the bare minimum, Hastings, a former selectperson, said. “I was shocked to see we were putting forth another ordinance so soon,” he noted. “It caught me by surprise.” He urged it be voted down.

Planning Board members noted there had been two public meetings on the proposed ordinance, which was developed to have some control over new businesses coming in.

“This came about during the CMP corridor,” Planning Board Chairman Jack Moultrie said. “We have no controls for any kind of commercial development. It’s not against any residential usage.”

Some residents expressed concerns should they wish to add a business to their property, asked about the noise restrictions and noted it could mean lost revenue for the town.

“This is a very anti-business ordinance,” resident Greg Soule said. “The only way this town can survive is to raise the tax base. Single family homes cost the town money. As a resident I should be able to do with my property within reason what I need to do to survive.”

“We’re going to be here all night,” resident Carroll Corbin said and asked for the question to be called.

Voters approved the $399,614 base plan for capital roads projects. Not doing the proposed grinding in the base plan could save about $38,000, LeSiege said. Paving Sanborn Hill Road is estimated at $27,000 with West Road being the next least expensive at $23,000, he added.

The additional $253,433 proposed for more paving would have put the town over the tax limit required by state law. Voters earlier in the meeting voted 54 to 20 to not exceed that limit.

A contract with Regional School Unit 9, Foster Career and Technical Education Center’s Forestry and Wood Harvesting program to teach, implement and maintain a healthy forest management plan for town-owned woodlots with proceeds going into capital improvement reserve was approved.

Program instructor Rodney Spiller said helping communities that send students to the center works with his curriculum, provides valuable skills to his students. Last fall, time was spent clearing the sides of Borough Road.

Related Forestry students learn while clearing Chesterville roadside

Students would be learning through the process, might take longer than a professional crew, Spiller said.

“This is a great opportunity for us,” assistant instructor Brenda Medcoff said. Students could be asked to determine what trees should be removed, consider how to enhance wildlife, learn how to manage a forest, she noted.

“Not every kid is made for college,” Medcoff said. “Some kids are better with hands-on. We provide them that opportunity.”

The forestry program was first contacted as a way to save money, get more work done on the roads, LeSiege said. It is a great way to foster relationships with the technical school, he added.

When asked, Estabrook said some land may have been gifted to the town, may not be able to be dispersed.

As part of the contract the land will be surveyed, stumpage revenues used to lessen the tax burden, LeSiege said.

Voters also:

• Voted to form a committee to research broadband accessibility.

• Allowed a three percent discount on taxes paid in full within 30 days of bills being mailed.

• Appropriated $20,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funds for heating systems at the highway garage and fire station.

• Vetoed using $32,500 in ARPA funds to purchase the rented 2006 GMC truck and accessories.

• Withdrew from participating in MainePERS, the state’s retirement system.

filed under: