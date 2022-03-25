PHILLIPS – By special request of Lance Harvell’s eighth grade social studies class, former Governor Paul LePage addressed middle level students and staff at a recent assembly held at the Phillips Elementary School.

As with all middle level assemblies at PES, Acting Student Council President Vega Rollins and Acting Vice President Michael Wilkins opened the proceedings with a Spirit Clap and a big “HOORAH!” from those present, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America.

Paul LePage was invited to Phillips by Lance Harvell’s 8th grade social studies class, which at the time had been studying state government, including such topics as the three branches of government and how a bill becomes a law. Though Harvell, himself a former member of the State Legislature, had since taken a social studies teaching position at Mt. Abram Regional High School, he also was present at the assembly.

Current social studies teacher and Student Council Advisor, Ms. Bailey Randle worked with students prior to the event to compose a list of questions for their guest. After opening remarks from Mr. LePage, several brave individuals, including Quinton Ford, sixth grader, volunteered to step up to the microphone to ask them.

