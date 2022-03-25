Ukraine

Greg Zemlansky

I woke up safe in my house;

while in Ukraine someone

woke up with the sounds of

bombs everywhere.

I took a nice, comforting hot

shower;

while in Ukraine someone has

no power anywhere.

I say ‘hello’ to my wife and family.

Thanking God we’re all together.

While in Ukraine a lot of families

are saying ‘good-bye’ forever.

I wonder what the day will be like

today.

People in Ukraine are just hoping

to survive the day.

I look at all the stuff in my house

I do have.

most of the people in Ukraine have

lost everything they have.

I complain about the clouds and

where is the sun today.

People in Ukraine just see evil

‘Putin’ darkness in their way.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: