Ukraine
Greg Zemlansky
I woke up safe in my house;
while in Ukraine someone
woke up with the sounds of
bombs everywhere.
I took a nice, comforting hot
shower;
while in Ukraine someone has
no power anywhere.
I say ‘hello’ to my wife and family.
Thanking God we’re all together.
While in Ukraine a lot of families
are saying ‘good-bye’ forever.
I wonder what the day will be like
today.
People in Ukraine are just hoping
to survive the day.
I look at all the stuff in my house
I do have.
most of the people in Ukraine have
lost everything they have.
I complain about the clouds and
where is the sun today.
People in Ukraine just see evil
‘Putin’ darkness in their way.
