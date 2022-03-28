FARMINGTON — A Wilton man pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of visual sexual aggression and one count of unlawful sexual touching against a child younger than 14.

Ryan Cushman, 31, was given a two-year delayed sentencing agreement for the charge of visual sexual aggression. It outlines tasks he must complete, according to court documents.

The sexual abuse occurred between Nov. 25, 2010, and Nov. 24, 2012, when the child was younger than 12, Assistant District Attorney Claire Andrews said during a proceeding in February at Franklin County Unified Court.

On the charge of sexual aggression, he was sentenced to serve 45 days of a 364-day sentence, followed by a year of probation. The incidents occurred between Sept. 1, 2018, and Nov. 24, 2019. The child was younger than 14.

He was also sentenced for 364 days, all suspended, and one year of probation on the unlawful sexual touching charge. The child was younger than 14, and it occurred between Sept. 1, 2018, and Nov. 24, 2019.

The probation is consecutive to the misdemeanor sexual aggression sentence, meaning he will serve two years of probation. Both the misdemeanors are concurrent to the felony charge.

It is the same victim in each charge.

During the two-year agreement and the sentences, Cushman is not allowed to have contact with girls younger than 16, unless the person is a family member and supervised by a parent or guardian. The parent or guardian must be made aware of Cushman’s convictions, according to the agreement.

State’s evidence included Cushman exposing his genitals multiple times to the child, Andrews said in February.

Cushman is required to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

A charge of assault was dismissed in the case as part of a plea agreement.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: