JAY — Courtney Hogan of Jay, a senior at Spruce Mountain High School, has been selected to receive the 2022 Principal’s Award, SMHS Principal Thomas Plourde announced.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Throughout her years at Spruce Mountain High School, Courtney Hogan has distinguished herself in the classroom, as a volunteer, and as a leader in the school and the community,” Plourde noted in making the award. “She very much deserves this recognition.”

Hogan, Plourde, and other award winners and their principals will participate in a Live Virtual Scholarship Drawing Event on Friday, April 1 at 11 a.m. Ten $1,000 scholarships will be drawn in the names of former Maine principals and MPA Executive Directors: Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A. Durost.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

