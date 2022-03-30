REGION — Applications are currently being accepted for the Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Patriot Education Scholarship Fund.

This renewable scholarship supports graduates of a Maine high school who are enrolled part-time (minimum of nine credit hours) or full-time in pursuit of a business degree and entering their freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior year at a Maine college or university. Preference is given to applicants who have a demonstrated interest in personal and commercial insurance professions.

The deadline is June 1. To apply online, go to www.mainecf.org. For more information, contact Scholarship Coordinator Jackie Shannon, [email protected] or 207-412-2004.

MaineCF has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 650 scholarship funds.

