LIVERMORE FALLS — Story Time returns to Treat Memorial Library! Starting Wednesday, April 20 at 10:30 a.m., we will have Story Time outdoors at the library (weather permitting). Join us for stories, songs, activities, and take-home craft kits. We’re thrilled to share stories in person with you again! Hope to see you there!

We recently purchased numerous books by authors we haven’t tried before. Some of these new books are parts of series and we would like to know if you think them good enough for the library to purchase more books by the same author or the rest of the series. We are inserting rating slips in these books so when they are checked out all you have to do is check off the appropriate answers and return the slip after reading the book. We thank you in advance for your assistance and hope you will enjoy some (if not all) of the new books. Maybe you’ll find a new favorite author!

Book Club will also be returning to in person meetings on Thursday, April 14 at 3 p.m. We will discuss the final book in our Food in Fiction series, Quentins by Maeve Binchy. Please let staff know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion. Book Club will being a new series in May, Count on Books, featuring books with numbers in the title.

Find out what’s new on our shelves with Bonkers for Books, our biweekly recommendation video on Facebook. We will be sharing some of our favorites April 2nd, April 16th, and April 30th this month. Beginning Tuesday, April 5th the Library will no longer require patrons to wear masks and visits will no longer be limited to ½ hour. However, we request patrons to wear masks, because the Library Director Myra Rosenbaum is at high risk for COVID-19 due to her being a cancer patient. Your consideration for her well-being will be greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance to those still willing to wear a mask. Please note that the library will be closed Tuesday, April 19th in observance of Patriots’ Day.

Any questions or for more information, please call the library at 897-3631. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

