FARMINGTON — Joshua Smith, a senior at Mt. Blue High School, has been selected to receive the 2022 Principal’s Award, Principal Monique Poulin announced today. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement, leadership and citizenship.

Joshua is certainly deserving of this award due to his dedication to his studies, his leadership and his involvement in extra-curricular offerings and opportunities at Mt. Blue High School and beyond. Joshua has challenged himself with honors and Advanced Placement courses and is currently the top student in his class.

He is in the unique position of being a four-sport athlete: soccer, alpine skiing, Nordic skiing and lacrosse. He has been named captain of the three teams to date this school year and was the top skimeister in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference this winter. He is the co-president of our Student Council, vice-president of our chapter of Interact and a member of the National Honor Society.

In addition to his academic, extra-curricular and leadership successes, Joshua was selected as one of our representatives to participate in the Cohen Leadership Institute at the University of Maine last summer.

He is a well-rounded, dedicated and involved representative of Mt. Blue High School, and we are all pleased to recognize Joshua as the well-deserving recipient of the 2022 MPA Principal’s Award.

Joshua Smith, Monique Poulin, and other award winners and their principals will participate in a Live Virtual Scholarship Drawing Event on Friday, April 1 at 11:00 a.m. Ten $1,000 scholarships will be drawn in the names of former Maine principals and MPA Executive Directors: Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A. Durost.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

filed under: