Franklin County Animal Shelter, 50 Industry Road, Farmington, 207-778-2638. Here are this week’s Pets of the Week. They currently don’t have any dogs, but they do have some bunnies!

Coolidge, Neutered Male, Adult: Coolidge is a sweet guy but a little on the shy side. He loves to play with a little rocket ship toy that is his favorite toy. Coolidge is pretty mellow for the most part but loves to play Catch Me if You Can when morning playtime is over.

Charlie and Emilio, Brothers, Bonded Pair, 6 months to 1 Year: Meet Charlie and Emilio! This pair of bonded brothers are very shy and still learning to trust people. They are looking for a quiet and patient home who will continue to help them learn to trust people. They get along well with the other cat social cats here at the shelter.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: