FARMINGTON — United Way is seeking applications to its Very Basics Fund. The Very Basics Fund is comprised of funds that have been raised or donated by individuals or businesses that specifically support basic needs such as food, fuel, or shelter. Donors do not typically designate to a specific organization, letting United Way determine the distribution of these funds. Funds are also raised through the annual Project HEAT Telethon hosted by News Center Maine.

Applicants must be non-profit organizations (schools, public charities, churches, municipalities, civic groups). Applicants may apply for up to $5,000. Do you have a project in mind? We would love to hear from you. Please call 778-5048 to discuss or visit https://www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/very-basics-fund to apply.

Applications to the Very Basics Fund are due April 30, 2022. Pending availability of funds, there will be a second round of funding with an October 31 due date.

For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva. Be sure to like United Way on Facebook and follow on Instagram to be kept up-to-speed on up-coming programs and initiatives!

filed under: