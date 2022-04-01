LEEDS — Sunday, April 3, from 10 a.m. -12 p.m., at Curtis Homestead, Leeds. $5 per person. (Please wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather.) AVSWCD and the Kennebec Woodlands Partnership present this ‘Walk with a Forester’ event. Meet District Forester Julie Davenport for a walk and talk around Curtis Homestead Demonstration Forest in Leeds.

Julie will help us identify local trees, discuss forest management practices happening at the Curtis Homestead, as well as different ways to interpret land use history using clues the forest leaves today. She will discuss ways landowners can manage their own woodlands for the benefit of both present and future generations.

Registration is requested but not required. You may bring cash or a check to the event, or pay ahead of time. To register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walk-with-a-forester-tickets-306992782677

This program is partly supported by the Kennebec Woodlands Partnership. The partnership aims to promote forest stewardship by providing landowners with tools and strategies that will help them make informed decisions about their woodlands. To learn more about the partnership; visit their website: https://www.tklt.org/kwp

« Previous

Next »

filed under: