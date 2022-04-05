FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to hire Amy Bernard of Rumford as county administrator. Her salary is $75,000.

Bernard was named Newry town administrator in December 2015. Before that, she was town manager of Paris for the three years and was town manager of Wayne four years prior.

According to the Rumford website, she is a member of the Planning Board.

She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and history from the University of Maine at Farmington, and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Maine.

Commissioners also voted to buy a 2022 Ford Explorer for the Emergency Management Agency. They opened three bids for a vehicle to replace a 2016 Ford F-150 truck with about 52,000 miles on it. After a trade-in allowance of $24,117.20 was deducted, the offer by Quirk Ford in Augusta was $19,945.80.

It was the lowest of the three bids, which two commissioners accepted after EMA Director Tim Hardy reviewed the bids to make sure they met the specifications. The county puts money in the budget each year for a new vehicle.

All three vehicle proposals met specifications, Hardy said. The higher bids were from Livermore Falls and Skowhegan dealerships.

