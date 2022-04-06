REGION — Please check out the Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water ​Conservation District Annual Plant Sale on our website. Get a jump on your vegetable and perennial gardens this year and order ahead.

The choices range from perennials like Blanket Flower Gaillardia to Yarrow Achillea. Annuals from Begonias to Vinca Vine are also available, along with herbs and vegetable seedlings. Pickup at Gammon Nursery in Auburn in late May. Check our website for the full plant list and order form. http://www.androscogginswcd.org/plant-sale.html

We truly appreciate your support. Proceeds from this sale go directly to programming that we offer from working with children and agriculture, promoting water quality, and offering a variety of education trainings for adults.

Your prepaid order must be received at the district office (254 Goddard Road, Lewiston ME 04240) by Thursday May 10. If you would prefer to pay by a credit card just indicate on your order form and we will call you after we have received your order. Make sure you include your phone number to the order form. You only need to mail the attached order form with payment.

Pick up day will be Sunday May 22 at Gammon’s Garden Center & Landscape Nursery. (2810 Turner Road, Route 4 Auburn) beginning 9 a.m. Please bring a copy (virtual or printed) of your receipt when you pick up.

Thanks to Gammon Nursery for helping us hold this sale! Gammon has been in operation for 43 years and has been a landmark in the community for growing and selling trees, shrubs, and herbaceous plants as well as landscape design and construction.

« Previous

filed under: