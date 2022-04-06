FARMINGTON — The public is invited to a free Easter program, “The Shadow of the Cross,” which will be presented at the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham St., in Farmington on Friday, April 15, and Sunday, April 17 – both at 7 p.m.

The crucifixion of our Lord Jesus Christ and His subsequent resurrection is the pivotal point of all human history. It is the only way our depravity can be forgiven, and we can have eternal life in Heaven. The program uses Scripture, music, and 3D scenes to help the listener meditate on the message of the sacrifice of our LORD on Calvary and His victory over death, hell, and the grave.

We hope you can join us for this time of worship in song and Scripture as we remember our Savior’s substitutional death and resurrection. There is no charge for the program – May you have a blessed, Christ-filled Resurrection season.

LIVERMORE — North Livermore Baptist Church, 619 Federal Road in Livermore, will celebrate the Easter season, starting with Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. on April 14 and April 17 will be the Easter service. The sign-up sheet for memorial flowers for Easter Sunday is at both entrances of the church.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Emmanuel Assembly of God, 4 Fayette Road April 10 is Palm Sunday. Service starts at 10 a.m. Youth Group begins at 6:30 p.m. There will be an Easter Egg Stuffing Party on Saturday, April 16 at 9 a.m. An Easter Egg Hunt Sunday, April 17 at 9:30 a.m.

JAY — The New Life Baptist Church Easter Services begin on Good Friday, April 15, with a ”Walk Through the Easter Story” at 6 p.m. On Easter Sunday, April 17, “He’s Living Again” A Resurrection Sunday Music Program, will start at 10:30 a.m.The church is located at 66 Hyde Rd. in Jay

