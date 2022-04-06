ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about designing welcoming landscapes, noon–1:15 p.m. April 29. Register at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/designing-welcoming-landscapes/
“Designing Welcoming Landscapes” will offer an overview of questions and considerations when evaluating a garden space, with specific examples of ways to make landscapes more fun, comfortable and safe for all ages. Clair Ackroyd, garden designer and author, leads the workshop.
Registration is required; a sliding scale fee is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive the recording link. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207.781.6099; [email protected]
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics rout Bulls for 50th win, close in on No. 2 spot in East
-
Sports
NBA roundup: Mavericks move closer to securing home-court advantage
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Worcester rallies for 4-3 ECHL win over Mariners
-
College
USM has a feel-good day at expense of St. Joseph’s in baseball
-
Sports
Masters notebook: Course changes a constant theme at Augusta