LIVERMORE — At the April 3 North Livermore Baptist Church service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung was “There is Power in the Blood”, “Near the Cross” and “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross”. The service was concluded with a communion service. Linda Lyman is the organist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “I Am Thirsty” and reading the scripture from John 19:28. Pastor Bonnie began asking the congregation how they feel when they are really thirsty. They need something to quench their thirst. When Jesus was on the cross, He said “I am thirsty”. Jesus, the one they call the “Living Water” was thirsty. How could that be? Was it something else besides water Jesus was thirsty for?

We know that just prior to Jesus saying He was thirsty, He had taken the world’s sin upon His body and the world went dark for three hours. As Jesus was struggling with the sin that was upon Him, Jesus and God were separated from each other. Jesus yelled out to God, why have You forsaken Me? Jesus was yearning for His Father’s touch, His being. While Jesus was on the cross, His first thoughts were for others, the ones who hated Him and wanted Him dead, the thief on the other cross, and for John to take care of His mother, Mary. After Jesus took on the sins of the world, that last few thoughts were on Himself. He thought of His body when He said He was thirsty, He thought of His own soul when He said it was finished, and then His own spirit when he said “Father, into your hands, I commit my spirit”. His body was used to be a sacrifice as Jesus was being obedient to God.

When Jesus said He was thirsty, what does it say about Jesus. It tells us that not only was He 100% God, He was also 100% human. He was tempted, He was hurt, He felt pain, His body needed nourishment, just like us. Jesus went through all the things we go through so He can emphasize with us. He knows what we will go through in our lives. Jesus also fulfilled scriptures when He said He was thirsty. Throughout the Old Testament, there was evidence of Jesus and He came to fulfill all of the prophecy about Him. Knowing this, as Christians, it gives us hope in Jesus Christ that all scriptures will be fulfilled, especially the return of Jesus to gather His Church and for Judgement Day. We know that on the cross, Jesus suffered immensely, taking on all our sins, and being separated from God. This was like living through Hell. Jesus took the suffering so we wouldn’t have to. He experienced Hell for us.

Jesus wasn’t thirsting for water; He was thirsting for God. We should be thirsting for a relationship with God. Jesus wanted to reconciled the people’s thirst for God through Himself. Jesus came to break down all the barriers that were between God and ourselves. Jesus died so we could be filled with the Spirit of God. He knew how important it was for mankind to be reconciled with God for eternity. Jesus was separated from God for three hours of “hell” so we wouldn’t be. He didn’t want us to ever go thirsty for Him. Scripture tells us that we will never thirst again once we accept Jesus as our personal Savior.

Jesus completed His work on earth by His own death on the cross. He died so we all could have access to God through Jesus and we will always drink from the “Living Water.”

Announcements listed in the bulletin was that the congregation will be collecting green beans for the Food Pantry in the month of April. Coming events in the church: April 10 will be the Quarterly Business meeting after church services, April 14 will be the Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. and April 17 will be the Easter service. The sign-up sheet for memorial flowers for Easter Sunday is at both entrances of the church. If there is snow on the roof, do not park by the side of the church. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday’s from 9 a.m. to noon. When there is no school due to the weather, Pastor Bonnie will not be in the office and all events of that day will be cancelled.

