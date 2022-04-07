NEW VINEYARD — Bracelets made by two local residents are being sold with proceeds supporting Ukrainian relief efforts.

Connie Stinson and her son, Jimmy have been making the bracelets. Jimmy then takes them to Medulla Hair and Nail Studio, 108 Fairbanks Road in Farmington, where they are sold. Nicci Settle owns the studio.

“The bracelets are made from yellow and blue beads with a little angel on them,” Connie said Monday evening, April 4. “We’ve sold one batch, just brought another batch of 20 to her.

“Nicci has been so good,” Connie added. “She puts them on the counter, people have been buying them like crazy.”

Funds raised will go to the American Red Cross in Portland, Connie said.

“I make jewelry,” Jimmy said. “I threw the idea out, we went with it. As long as people keep purchasing them we will keep making them.”

The bracelets are also available on Connie’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/connie.hanagan.

All supplies needed for the bracelets are being donated, Jimmy said. Currently supplies are purchased at Michael’s but if the demand grows, they could be ordered online, he said. He would also accept supplies or money to purchase them.

“I think it is fantastic, what they are doing,” Settle said Wednesday morning. “They brought in 15 or 16 the first time, we’re on the second set. Clients are really excited to be able to do something to help.”

Settle has had the shop for just over nine years.

“This is a great way to help,” she said.

For more information call Connie at 207-652-2010.

