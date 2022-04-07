FARMINGTON — After 14 years at the helm Lisa Laflin, executive director of United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, will be leaving the end of June.

UWTVA is a stable, trusted organization with trusted staff, Laflin said Tuesday, April 5.

“I have opportunities professionally and personally,” she said. “I have been very happy and proud of the work I have accomplished. This is an opportunity to try something new, hone other skills.”

Laflin plans to consider opportunities as they come, has had some conversations. She said she won’t jump immediately.

“I am not retiring but am going to be taking a little bit of time,” she said. “Time to reflect, I want it to be the right fit for me, my family. My mother is 94. I want to spend some time with her.”

Laflin said she has devoted 100% all the time to United Way, this will be an opportunity to spend more time on her creative side. Traveling is something else she will be able to do with “something in the works for September.”

Laflin began her role in the challenging financial times of 2008 and, with the support of a small but mighty team, she increased and diversified revenue, implemented new initiatives, and overseen strategic plans and board development that have focused and grown the organization, according to a release from UWTVA.

“United Way of the Tri-Valley Area has become known for its creativity, compassion, and unwavering commitment to improve people’s lives,” the release noted. “Lisa will be missed for her energy and enthusiasm and looks forward to volunteering for United Way for years to come.”

Laflin has gained a variety of skill sets over her 40-plus years of work. She said she may share those with others as a consultant.

For now she will focus on making the transition successful, continuing to make the community thrive. There are a lot of people that support United Way, Laflin noted.

“It’s a labor of love,” she said. “I have mixed emotions. I look forward to (United Way) continuing and growing.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: