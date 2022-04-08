MEXICO — A Mexico man was arrested on March 25 in Dixfield, 11 days after the theft of a firearm and a pickup in Mexico.

Police Chief Roy Hodsdon said Glen Lane, 37, of Mexico, is currently incarcerated at the Oxford County Jail. He was charged with felony theft of a firearm, felony criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and theft of a motor vehicle.

He said on March 19 at 12:06 p.m., Lt. Derek MacDonald received a call from a Chase Avenue resident about the theft of his firearm and then being threatened with it. Lane then allegedly stole a pickup from a second victim.

MacDonald was not able to locate the perpetrator. The officer then drafted an arrest warrant for Lane, who was apprehended in Dixfield on March 25 by an Oxford County Sheriff’s deputy.

As of April 7, the chief said neither the firearm or the pickup have been recovered. He asked that anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mexico Police Department at 364-5686 and ask for either Lt. MacDonald or Chief Hodsdon.

