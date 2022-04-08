WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies week of March 30.

Teams: Living on a Spare 128-80, Mines in the Gutter 127-81, Just One More 123-85, Bowling Belles 115-93, Designs by

Darlene 102-106, Wreckin Balls 88-120, Got the Splits 78-130, Coffee Beans 63-145

Games: Melissa Malone 189, Kay Seefeldt 169, Lisa Dube 157, Vicky Kinsey 152, Trish Davis 151, Jen Kelly 150, Lynn Chellis 149, Michelle Young 147.

Series: Melissa Malone 482, Lisa Dube 446, Lynn Chellis 440, Vicky Kinsey 406, Trish Davis 406, Michelle Perkins 401, Cecile Willett 399, Gayle Donahue 392/

