MEXICO — The process for a new utility building for fire and police has taken another step with targeting a site for the project.

Town Manager Raquel Welch-Day said Wednesday the town is looking at the Perez property, the old Waleik’s Field, on the Roxbury Road.

Here is the article that the Board of Selectmen had approved to be put on the ballot at the annual town meeting on June 14.

“To see if the Town will vote to authorize the Board of Selectmen to purchase land more particularly described in a deed recorded in the Oxford County Registry of Deeds in Book 4290 on Page 183, located along the Roxbury Road and the Swift River for a new fire station for the Town under such terms and conditions as the Selectmen deem to be beneficial to the town.”

Welch-Day said, “It will definitely be a utility building housing the fire and police. We have talked about adding the town office in as well, that will be dependent on the cost.”

At the 2021 annual town meeting, citizens voted 55-19 to approve an article to spend up to $110,000 to purchase land for a public safety building. The monies would come out of surplus.

filed under: