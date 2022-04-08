AUGUSTA — The Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Highway Safety (MeBHS) is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and others to remind drivers that driving distracted is dangerous and illegal and 100% preventable.

“If you need to text, need to attend to children, or pick up that dropped item, pull over to a safe place, park, and conduct your business. No call, text, or other distraction is worth risking your life or taking someone else’s life” said Bureau Director Lauren Stewart.

More than 3100 people lost their lives due to distracted driving in America in just 2020. Over the past decade, distracted driving has become one of the leading causes of vehicle crashes on our nation’s roads. According to MeBHS, each year in Maine, on average distracted driving results in more than 3446 crashes, more than 535 injuries and approximately 45 deaths. No text or phone call while driving is worth your life.

Law enforcement agencies around the state will be on the lookout for distracted drivers while supporting the national campaign beginning April 7th and ending on April 11th. Violating Maine’s distracted-driving laws can be costly. A first offense will be $50.00 but the second and subsequent violations will be $250.00.

“We are fortunate to be part of distracted driving details, utilizing the funding provided to us by the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety. It is well-known that distracted driving has become a national issue, and Holden PD is doing its part by enforcing the law. The main goal here is not to write tickets, but to reduce/eliminate crashes caused by distracted drivers.” Lt. Eddie Benjamin – Holden PD

Many drivers are guilty of a “double standard” when it comes to distracted driving. In its 2018 Traffic Safety Culture Index, the AAA Foundation reported that while nearly 96% of drivers believed it was very or extremely dangerous to read a text or email while driving, yet 4 out of 10 drivers admitted to doing so within the previous 30 days. Do you fall into this category? The Bureau offers some tips for a safe driving experience:

• Ask your passenger to be your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.

• Also, ask your passenger to be on the lookout for other drivers who may not be paying attention.

• Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.

Cell phone use is habit-forming. Struggling to not text and drive? Activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature, or put your phone in the trunk, glove box, or back seat of your vehicle until you arrive at your destination.

The Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Highway Safety urges drivers to JUST DRIVE when behind the wheel. Your life or someone else’s could depend in it.

