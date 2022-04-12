MEXICO — Following a discussion, selectmen approved an upcoming fundraiser on Main Street by the Pro Cheer All-Star Cheerleaders from the River Valley area.

Maegin Taylor, her daughter Ariana and Sarah Arsenault asked to have a toll road on Main Street near the Frosty Delight. It will take place on Saturday, June 18, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date will be June 25.

Proceeds will help support local cheerleaders’ tuition and travel for the 2022-23 season. Roughly five of the 17 athletes from this area are part of Pro Cheer.

“We’re heading to Florida in a couple weeks for All-Star World,” said Maegin Taylor. “It does get kinda pricy, so any kind of fundraising we can do helps us tremendously.”

Town Manager RaquelWelch-Day asked about protection of little cheerleaders during the event along the busy road.

Taylor responded that when they held the four toll roads in Dixfield, with no problems, they had parents standing on the center line, with the students on the side of the road holding posters.

Arsenault said they will be using traffic cones, wear flourescent hoodies if requested and display signs indicating “Slow. Toll Road Ahead.”

The town permits three toll roads over the course of a year. This will be the first one.

In other business, Welch-Day announced that the fire department’s safety officer, Jack Gaudet, successfully won a grant from Walmart for the purchase of 65-inch television for the department, with the purchase to view training videos.

Welch-Day said Bookkeeper Brianna Scott has been added to the town’s account with Bangor Savings Bank so that she can begin signing town checks.

The annual Mexico Firemen’s Relief Assn. Cruise-In Car Show will take place behind the Mexico Town Fire Station beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 26.

